Right-to-buy tweak for Grenfell survivors

Bespoke home ownership schemes have been devised for residents who lost their homes in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Kensington & Chelsea RBC and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said these were designed to give people “a route onto the housing ladder at a similar cost to before the tragedy”.

In many cases the homes which ex-Grenfell residents moved to have a higher value than their original ones, which has made it difficult for them to use right-to-buy.

The MHCLG said it would fund the Grenfell Assisted Home Ownership Scheme from its existing budget. This enables residents to buy a share of their home of equivalent value to their previous home in the tower, with a housing association owning the remainder.

Residents will not though pay rent on the portion owned by the association, unlike in conventional shared ownership schemes.

The cost of this scheme would be dictated by its eventual take-up level.

Former Grenfell residents who wish to move elsewhere can use an ’enhanced portable’ discount from the council to buy a home anywhere in the country.

Eligible resident can also use the conventional right-to-buy where this works for them.

Council leader Kim Taylor-Smith and communities secretary James Brokenshire said: “The government and Kensington & Chelsea Council remain committed to supporting Grenfell residents and delivering the changes this tragedy demands. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver changes that ensure all residents are safe and feel safe in their homes.”