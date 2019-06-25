Selective landlord licensing branded success, review finds

Independent research has found selective licensing of private landlords can be effective in tackling problems such as poor housing conditions and crime, but warns schemes have limited success when introduced in small areas.

A report commissioned by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government published today says councils’ use of selective licensing, which was introduced in the Housing Act 2004 and extended in 2015, works better as “as part of a wider, well planned, coherent initiative with an associated commitment of resources”.

Councils can designate an area for selective licensing for five years and impose conditions on landlords but are required to go through a “rigorous and challenging” process of providing evidence for their concerns, considering alternative approaches and consulting widely. Approval by the housing and communities secretary is required for larger schemes.

The report, based on a survey of councils, found schemes are effective at focusing resources on issues of concern and simplifying enforcement by defining a specific offence of being unlicensed and removing the requirement for 24-hour notice for access to a property.

However, this access does not apply to formal action under health and safety legislation and councils raised concerns over not being permitted to include license conditions directly relating to the conditions in a property, despite this often being a reason for designation.

Another difficulty highlighted was identifying the extent of private rented property, with many councils finding there are more than anticipated, placing pressure on resources.

In a series of recommendations, the report said the government should consider amending mandatory licensing conditions to include a standard requirement that covers serious hazards, with councils able to act directly on this issue.

The reports also says the government should consider a “light-touch” process for councils seeking to re-designate areas when there is no significant change to the scheme and a national registration scheme for landlords “to support and complement selective licensing”.

A MHCLG spokesperson said: “Selective licensing has made a real difference to areas across the country.

“This report further demonstrates that with proper planning, consultation and implementation, these schemes can make a real difference to the quality of homes people live in.

“The report does highlight some important matters which require further consideration, and we will work with the sector to continue to understand their concerns before responding fully.”

A full government response to this review will be published in the Autumn

The research was conducted by Opinion Research Services.