Study finds council housebuilding at highest level since 1990

Councils built more homes in 2017-18 than in any year since 1990, research has found.

Analysis by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) reveals at least 9,000 homes were directly delivered by councils last year, based on survey responses from 83 councils in England.

When this total is projected across the country, the research estimated 13,000 homes were built by councils in 2017-18. According to figures published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government this was the highest level since 1990, when 14,020 homes were delivered.

The RTPI found 42% of the homes built by councils last year were classified as ‘affordable’ and 23% as social housing.

The study also concluded that a significant proportion of this housebuilding was done through companies wholly or jointly owned by councils as 78% of councils have established these arrangements, while 20% are considering doing so.

RTPI president Ian Tant said it is “great news” that councils are upscaling development but warned a lack of land is “a major problem”.

He added: “The government needs to help councils access land at the right price to develop themselves or sell to earn the income they need. Government should also consider a more direct role in increasing supply and influencing the location of housing.”

Research by the Local Government Association earlier this year revealed 94% of the 63 housing stock-owning councils were planning to use the lifting of the borrowing cap on Housing Revenue Account to accelerate or increase their housebuilding programmes.