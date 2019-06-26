Walkley: 300,000 target requires ‘revolution’ in how we build homes

Meeting the government’s 300,000 a year housing target will require a ‘genuine revolution’ in how homes are built as the country does not have the workforce required, Homes England chief executive Nick Walkley has said.

Speaking at the Housing 2019 conference on Tuesday, Mr Walkley noted the “sustained attempts” by government to increase housing supply over recent years, but said the question now is “who is going to deliver all this new supply?”

He said: “Everybody is trying to do it in slightly different ways, and I begin to worry ‘where’s the capacity if we get all we ask for?’ Would we wake up with the mother of all policy hangovers regretting it?”

Mr Walkley also said that to get to the scale required by government, we have to move into large scale development - “potentially whole new towns”. “We need more partnerships between the public and private. Where are those skill sets?”

He declared that modular housing will require a “series of minor revolutions to get to scale” and warned that there is a lot of “indoor joinery” at the moment, but not the widescale factory production.

His comments come as a report from the Public Accounts Committee today warned problems with the housing and planning system meant the government was unlikely to meet its target of 300,000 new homes a year. The committee said the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government had no clear plan to meet the target or rationale for setting the target so high, as the ministry’s new methodology suggested only 265,000 homes a year were needed.

Mr Walkley also expressed concern at the lack of diversity in the housing sector. “I am in a one-man war against bits of the real estate sector which is dominated by middle aged men in ties and pink shirts who are based in London,” he said. “They don’t look like the communities they are creating. It is leading to a disconnect of aspiration from local people.

“The sort of start up creativity- the ability to create new ideas - that we see in other sectors is absent from the housing sector, and we have to be critical to ask why that is.”

He said that while and “we are edging to new conversations in design”, the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission that is advising government on how to promote and increase the use of high-quality design for new build homes will lead to “some ideas on what a great place looks like”, rather than “a single standard”.

“We also need to answer the question of what autonomous vehicles will do for parking standards [in planning],” he said.