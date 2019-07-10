Walkley: Unsuitable bids drove housing fund delay

The delay in making a final decision on some bids to the government’s £5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund has been driven by a large number of inappropriate bids, the senior civil servant in charge of administering the fund has said.

Nick Walkley, chief executive of Homes England, the government agency tasked with administering the fund, was challenged by a councillor from East Hertfordshire DC on why they and others had still not received a response to their bid during a fringe event at the Local Government Association conference last week.

He told delegates that the agency was “working incredibly hard to try to process” outstanding bids.

The deadline for bids to the fund was September 2017 and although all bidders received an initial response, in February 2018 it was announced some would need further consideration.

Mr Walkley said: “Our challenge is that in the first batch [of bids], our assessment is there were schemes that didn’t need public money but were asking for it so instead of building trust it created a challenge.”

Mr Walkley said this had meant Homes England has to ask questions about whether the projects were structured in the right way.

He added: “If we were to have our time again we’d much prefer to be having these conversations before submitting bids rather than afterwards.”

The fund is intended to be used to pay for infrastructure required to support housing development. Districts and unitary councils can bid for marginal viability funding of up to £10m a time, which is intended to “unblock” existing sites or allow new sites to be allocated for homes by providing funding for infrastructure that could not otherwise be funded. All upper tier councils can bid for ‘forward funding’ of up to £250m as a means to attract private sector investment into large scale infrastructure projects

Marginal viability funding has to be spent by 31 March 2022, unless otherwise agreed on a case-by-case basis. Forward funding must be spent by 31 March 2024.

Speaking to LGC after the session in Bournemouth, Mr Walkley insisted he was not being critical of councils and acknowledged Homes England may not always understand local issues.

He said: “The point is we asked for bids and proposals. We might take a different commercial view to the council and ask questions about value for money and whether there is a better way of financing it than long term grant. There is learning for both sides.

“We’re trying to move away from, ‘can we just have a grant’.”