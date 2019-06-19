Inspectors puzzled by new council's stance on plan

Planning inspectors have demanded to know whether a new administration will support or oppose the local plan lodged by its predecessor.

Local party Residents 4 Uttlesford (R4U) took majority control of Uttlesford DC in May having denounced as unsound a local plan approved and submitted to inspectors by the previous Conservative council.

Inspectors said in a letter to the council that before the election Residents for Uttlesford had sought speaking rights at their imminent inquiry to oppose the plan.

“If any councillors for Residents for Uttlesford are appearing we will ask if they are speaking as representatives of the council or otherwise,” the inspectors said.

They noted that councils were required by law to submit a plan only once they thought it ready to be examined by inspectors.

“The clear implication of this is that the [council] should only submit a plan it considers to be sound,” they wrote.

“Consequently, the expectation is that the council will go into the examination supporting the plan it has submitted. The examination is not intended to allow a [council] to initiate major changes to its own plan or to finalise its preparation.”

R4U’s objections to the local plan centred on three proposed new settlements and inadequate provision for infrastructure to support housing growth, an R4U founder Dan Starr told LGC.

Mr Starr said: “Anyone who has been following the Uttlesford local plan through its tortuous and expensive history that will know that R4U does have concerns about the soundness of parts of it.

“Council officers have assured residents that the plan is sound, as did the previous Conservative administration that submitted it to the inspector. However, we would say that it has always been difficult to get a definitive view on certain things because records of meetings held by the previous administration are incomplete, and in some cases non-existent.”

He said R4U councillors would decide their stance at the inquiry after taking planning and legal advice on “the best way protect Uttlesford from the developer-free-for-all that has been going on for a decade”.