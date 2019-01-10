Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

A 'continuous improvement tool' from the ministry for councils. Really?
 Menu 

LGA gives warning after roof system fails

10 January, 2019 By Mark Smulian

  • Comment

Councils have been told to check for problems caused by a now disused roofing system after a roof collapsed within 48 hours of problems being noticed.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used from the mid-1950s until 1980, mainly though not exclusively for schools.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has warned councils to identify any properties constructed using RAAC, assess their potential risk and to monitor the impact of any reduced maintenance regimes on them.

A report for its safer and stronger communities board next week said: “The LGA has written to our member authorities to draw attention to the need to identify any buildings constructed using RAAC and outlining the follow-up steps required.”

It said the Building Research Establishment had thought that RAAC roof planks gave adequate warning through visual deterioration before failing but a roof at an unnamed building had now failed within 48 hours of cracks first appearing “and it is therefore necessary to reconsider maintenance and inspection regimes”.

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.