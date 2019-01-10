LGA gives warning after roof system fails

Councils have been told to check for problems caused by a now disused roofing system after a roof collapsed within 48 hours of problems being noticed.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was used from the mid-1950s until 1980, mainly though not exclusively for schools.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has warned councils to identify any properties constructed using RAAC, assess their potential risk and to monitor the impact of any reduced maintenance regimes on them.

A report for its safer and stronger communities board next week said: “The LGA has written to our member authorities to draw attention to the need to identify any buildings constructed using RAAC and outlining the follow-up steps required.”

It said the Building Research Establishment had thought that RAAC roof planks gave adequate warning through visual deterioration before failing but a roof at an unnamed building had now failed within 48 hours of cracks first appearing “and it is therefore necessary to reconsider maintenance and inspection regimes”.