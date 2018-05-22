Michelle Lowe: Districts can offer green paper a focus on prevention

Subscribe for full online access and get...
Ploughing more money into social care is not the solution to the crisis facing our care system, writes the deputy leader of Sevenoaks DC. Instead, we must move upstream: properly prioritising prevention and looking at everything from housing to community inclusion.
