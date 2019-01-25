New care chief inspector named

She is due to start the role in May, taking over from Debbie Westhead who has been Interim chief inspector since Andrea Sutcliffe’s departure in December.

Ms Terroni is director of adult social care at Oxfordshire CC and co-chair of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services’ workforce network.

CQC chief executive Ian Trenholm said: “Kate has a strong track record in social care and her passion and commitment to improving outcomes for people is evident throughout her career.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank Debbie Westhead for continuing to do such a great job in the role on an interim basis.”

Ms Terroni, a qualified social worker, said: “This is an incredibly important time for adult social care, awaiting the green paper, while at the same time encouraging the delivery of high quality care in a challenging environment.

“I am passionate about putting people who use services and their families at the heart of everything we do. I believe that we can improve outcomes for people through ensuring the availability of good quality care and that we regulate in a way which encourages services to integrate around the individual.”