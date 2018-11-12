Five-year funding plan lined up for local roads

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
“We want to listen to people on the ground in local councils, enterprise partnerships, local institutions and companies and to be guided by them”
Already have an account? Sign in