Letwin: Land-banking should be tackled through diversification

A surfeit of “relatively homogeneous” new-build homes has reduced market demand and therefore diminished supply from house builders, the former Cabinet Office minister Sir OIiver Letwin has reported in his latest analysis of UK land banking.
