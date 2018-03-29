Midlands electrification scheme scrapped for trains which 'did not exist'

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
It is too early to tell whether the benefits of electrification to passengers, the environment and the taxpayer can be achieved, says NAO
Already have an account? Sign in