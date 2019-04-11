Minister: Response to high streets fund 'fantastic'

Almost every eligible council has applied for a share of the £675m future high streets fund, it has emerged.

The Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government announced this morning there had been more than 300 bids to the fund, which was open to all 326 councils with planning powers. A spokesperson could not confirm an exact number of councils that had bid to the fund.

Larger authorities were entitled to submit more than one bid to the fund.

High streets minister Jake Berry welcomed the positive response.

He said: “More than 300 bids to the Future High Streets Fund is a fantastic response and shows the passion across the country to meet the challenges facing our high streets head-on.

“The government has the power to set the direction but those on the ground know best.

“I look forward to reviewing the innovative proposals from local leaders to transform our high streets and town centres and make them fit for the future.”