New £9.75m fund to clean high streets

Every local authority in England is guaranteed a share of the money to spend on equipment and training, ahead of ’National High Street Perfect Day’ in May, a community-led clean-up to get high streets looking their smartest which is planned for this summer.

Councils are allocated a minimum of £2,000 and a maximum of £195,000, weighted to population size .

In partnership with existing community groups, councils will be able to use the one-off funding to support volunteers by buying litter picking tools and providing training for residents on how to remove graffitti and tackle fly-tipping.

National High Streets Perfect Day was first suggested in Sir John Timpson’s High Street Report, compiled by retail industry experts, which called for a community-led approach towards supporting high streets including one day in the year when every high street will look the best they possibly can.