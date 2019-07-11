Pioneering town deal investment reaches £88m after funding boost

The government has pledged a further £3.75m for a major regeneration scheme under the pioneering Grimsby Town Deal, which has now attracted investment totalling £88m in its first year.

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry yesterday announced the cash injection to kickstart the development of a ‘youth zone’ in the town centre.

Grimsby became the first place of its kind to enter into a devolution-style agreement in 2017, with the government committing at least £37m for specific projects over 10 years.

While no specific powers will be transferred from Whitehall, the deal was seen as a potential blueprint for how similar towns across the country work with central government on regeneration.

The government has now increased the funding by £21m since the deal was launched in July last year, taking the total private and public investment to £88m.

The new funding has been released under the second phase of the town deal, which will see North East Lincolnshire Council work with charity OnSide to create the youth zone providing leisure, entertainment and education facilities in the town centre.

Mr Berry said: “This regeneration strategy builds on our work across the Northern Powerhouse and is an essential part of our modern Industrial Strategy, creating jobs and training opportunities, while supporting businesses across the North and the rest of the UK.”

North East Lincolnshire leader Philip Jackson (Con) said the deal was acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration.

“Delivering the Town Deal has been a major part of our work, and it’s the dedication of people and organisations involved that we’ve reached this point,” he said.