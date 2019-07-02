Prince's Foundation rejects planners as 'arbiters of taste'

The Prince’s Foundation has called for housing design to be decided before planning applications are submitted.

It said the present process turned council planning officers into “arbiters of taste” when they might not be equipped for this role and had made development risks so high that smaller firms found it hard to build homes.

Local authorities should instead determine the design criteria they want when they allocate land for housing, with developers finalising this at detailed consent stage.

In a 14-point ‘call to action’ drawn from its report Housing Britain, the foundation called for “mixed-use places rather than homogeneous housing estates”.

It seeks to encourage mixed use developments served by sustainable modes of transport.

Senior director Ben Bolger told LGC: “At the moment there are three stages in planning - land allocation, outline consent and detailed consent - and all discussion on design takes place at that last stage.

“That means it is very subjective as local government officers try to be arbiters of taste and good design.

“We want to take that subjective element out, so a local authority would set design criteria when it allocated a housing site.

“That would make it clear what was acceptable there and take out a lot of the risk, and so it would not just be the largest builders who can afford those risks that would build.”

The Prince of Wales, the foundation’s president, is noted for his support for traditional architecture, but Mr Bolger said the design principles in Housing Britain could be applied to new homes of any type.

“It is a good idea to involve local people as they have a good idea of what they like and a sense of place,” he said.

“Outside major conurbations people do though tend to have more conservative tastes and favour traditional approach, but our guidance can be used for other styles.”

In a foreword, the prince wrote: “While an increasing number of good examples are emerging across the country, the vast majority of new homes being built are still homogenous housing estates, targeted at a relatively slim area of the housing market and put on the outskirts of our towns and villages where they do little to enhance the place in which they are built.”

He explained: “We must demand better places that break the stranglehold of the conventional mode of monocultural housing estates…that have put the car at the centre of the design process.”