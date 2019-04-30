Section 106 funds on-demand bus service

The first use of a section 106 planning gain agreement to finance an on-demand bus service has got underway in Leicestershire this week.

Developer Drummond Estates is paying bus operator Arriva to provide the demand responsive ride-sharing service at New Lubbesthorpe under a planning agreement with Blaby DC.

Named ArrivaClick it will offer services in the new town and points on routes to Leicester city centre.

Passengers will book journeys using an app showing their preferred pick-up point and destination and are matched with others making a similar journey.

They are then given a cost and pick-up time for the journey, and once accepted are guaranteed a seat on a 15-seater minibus.

ArrivaClick is already being tested in Liverpool and Sittingbourne.

Arriva general manager Paul Hickinbottom said: “Public transport as we know it is evolving. There has been a huge shift in consumer behaviour which has seen people expecting a service that is bespoke and tailored specifically to their needs.

“ArrivaClick offers just that, prioritising punctuality of service and frequency. Its flexibility is the key to its success.”

Drummond Estates is developing New Lubbesthorpe over 20 years with 4,250 homes on a site between the M1 at Leicester Forest East and Enderby.

There will also be buildings for retail, commercial, employment and community use, a secondary school, two primary schools and a health centre

The first homes are being built by Davidsons, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. In all, there will be 800 affordable homes.