Public health should be overseen by the guardian of place, not the guardian of hospitals
Judges and entrants thanked by LGC editor

30 January, 2019

  • Comment

Judging has now been completed for all but one category in this year’s LGC Awards.

Nearly 100 judges have spent a day in LGC’s offices in central London to judge a total of over 150 shortlisted entries for the awards which honour local government’s greatest innovations.

The awards will culminate on 13 March in a ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel when the winners of each of the 20 categories will be announced. To book your ticket please click here.

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “I want to thank our judges for giving their time to identify the projects in local government from which other councils can learn the most.

“And I want to thank our entrants for submitting their best ideas, helping to spread best practice across the sector.

“Our judges and entrants are helping to make local government perform better and more sustainably, helping service users and communities across the nation, even during these tough times.”

Judging is ongoing in the Council of the Year category in which the five shortlisted councils receive site visits from teams of judges.

