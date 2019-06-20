Supreme Court rules on rent problem

Money needed for someone’s basic living expenses should not be counted by councils as being available for rent payments, the Supreme Court has ruled.

The ruling came in Samuels v Birmingham City Council where the council had deemed a tenant intentionally homeless – and so not eligible for housing – as she had fallen into rent arrears but appeared able to afford the rent involved.

Giving judgment, Lord Carnwath said Birmingham housing officers had asked whether there was sufficient ‘flexibility’ in her income to enable Ms Samuels to cope with the shortfall of £151.49 between her rent and her housing benefit and concluded she could afford this.

But they should not have assumed that money needed for basic expenses could be used for rent.

The judge said: “The question was not whether, faced with that shortfall, she could somehow manage her finances to bridge the gap; but what were her reasonable living expenses (other than rent), that being determined having regard to both her needs and those of the children, including the promotion of their welfare.”

He added that changes to welfare payments since the case began in 2014 showed there remained “an unfortunate lack of consistency among housing authorities in the treatment of ‘affordability’, and a shortage of reliable objective guidance on reasonable levels of living expenditure

“It is to be hoped that, in the light of this judgment, the problem will be drawn to the attention of the relevant government department, so that steps can be taken to address it and to give clearer guidance to authorities undertaking this very difficult task.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of the housing charity Shelter, said, “We’re very pleased to see the court recognise that it’s not lawful to expect families to rely on money they need for their basic living expenses to pay their rent when their housing benefit can’t cover it. This is an important judgment for the future of the welfare system.

“When someone is forced to choose between rent and keeping their children fed, they cannot be viewed as ‘intentionally’ homeless when they choose the latter.”