Which? backs centralised trading standards

Consumer rights group Which? has called for radical reforms of consumer protection that would leave council trading standards dealing with local enforcement under national regulators.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has gone along with its idea of greater central support and accountability for the service.

Which? said consumer protection had to change because cuts had left public safety at risk - for example from fires in defective white goods.

It said: “Regrettably, it’s well recognised that the enforcement system that underpins [it] is failing…the current regime simply isn’t good enough and leaves consumers exposed and at risk of harm.”

Which? urged the Government to add consumer protection to the remit of the Competition & Markets Authority and to beef up the Office for Product Safety and Standards with a role similar to the Food Standards Agency.

“Local authorities should continue to have a strong role in enforcement - but with clear accountability to these central regulators, and an effective two-way flow of intelligence and expertise,” Which? said in its report Creating a Successful Enforcement System for UK Consumers.

It said responsibilities should be better allocated through central funding and formal contractual arrangements between the central regulators and local authorities.

Which? said: “One of the major weaknesses of the current consumer enforcement system is that it relies too heavily on local authorities, even when issues are of national significance.

“But these services have had to deal with cuts of more than 50% over the past seven years and some parts of the country have been hit particularly hard.”

Research by the CTSI in 2016 found staffing had fallen by 53%, since 2009, and total spend from £213m to £124m during the same period - a 42% reduction.

CTSI chief executive Leon Livermore said: “We are calling on the Government to commit to reforms that prepare consumer protection and business support for the 21st century.

“Frontline trading standards services make up the foundations of robust national enforcement, and CTSI agrees with Which? on the need for greater central support and accountability.”